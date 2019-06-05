Technology News
2019 Cricket World Cup: Google Assistant, Search Get New Features for Match Updates

In Google Search, users can now explore the tournament table, stats, and upcoming matches and more.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 18:03 IST
2019 Cricket World Cup: Google Assistant, Search Get New Features for Match Updates

Keeping in line with the the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 action, Google on Wednesday introduced special features to its Search, Assistant to help people get all the important match updates.

Users can now explore the tournament table, stats and upcoming matches right by just typing "ICC Cricket World Cup" on Search in languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu, the company said in a statement.

For people who would not be able to watch the match Live, Google would show short video clips of match highlights and allow people to read through live commentary in English and Hindi.

To keep track of all the matches, users would be allowed to pin real-time scores on their Android phone screens from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App, said the company.

In addition, Google Assistant would also help users keep up with the World Cup action by answering questions like "Hey Google, when does India play next?"

You can even get up-to-date stats by asking, "Hey Google, what are the current Cricket standings?" This also works in Google Search.

