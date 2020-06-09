Technology News
loading

IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business, Calls for Police Reform

IBM will stop offering facial recognition software and opposes any use of such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2020 10:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business, Calls for Police Reform

CEO Arvind Krishna said IBM opposes any use of technology for mass surveillance and racial profiling

Highlights
  • IBM did not explain the timing of its decision to exit facial recognition
  • The announcement came as US grapples with nationwide protests over racism
  • IBM's facial recognition business did not generate significant revenue

International Business Machines Corp disclosed Monday it will no longer offer facial recognition or analysis software in a letter to Congress calling for new efforts to pursue justice and racial equity, new Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said.

The company will stop offering facial recognition software and opposes any use of such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling, Krishna said, who also called for new federal rules to hold police more accountable for misconduct.

IBM did not explain the timing of its decision to exit facial recognition development but Krishna told lawmakers "now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies."

The announcement came as the United States grapples with nationwide protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, under police custody in Minneapolis, and rising calls for police reform.

"IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms," Krishna wrote, adding "technology can increase transparency and help police protect communities but must not promote discrimination or racial injustice."

Government officials across the country have proposed reforms to address police brutality and racial injustice aimed at boosting oversight of law enforcement agencies.

Krishna, the key architect of IBM's $34 billion (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh crores) Red Hat acquisition last year, took over the chief executive role in April.

CNBC reported IBM's facial recognition business did not generate significant revenue. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the facial recognition product decisions were made over a period of months. The company will no longer market, sell or update the products but will support clients as needed, the person added.

IBM is no longer developing, creating, researching or selling facial recognition products in application programming interface or any other form. IBM's visual technology will be limited only to visual object detection, not for facial analysis and identification, the person added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM, Facial Recognition, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling: ‘Transgender Women Are Women’

Related Stories

IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business, Calls for Police Reform
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  3. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  4. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  6. Tata Sky Cutting Channels and Packs of 70 Lakh Subscribers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  8. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  9. Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion Price and Specifications Tipped
  10. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Sony PS5 Online Event Rescheduled to June 11
  3. Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  4. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling: ‘Transgender Women Are Women’
  5. IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business, Calls for Police Reform
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Coronavirus: Google Maps to Alert Users About COVID-19-Related Travel Restrictions
  8. Nokia's Broadband Business Boosted as COVID-19 Pressures Networks
  9. BSNL 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan Extended to More Cities
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Urges Students to ‘Be Hopeful’ Despite the Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com