Huawei to Unveil Its Own Mapping Service 'Map Kit': Report

In a bid to challenge Google Maps, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to unveil its own mapping service known as Map Kit. Map Kit would offer developers a street navigation system as well as a way to show users real-time traffic conditions. It would support augmented-reality mapping and would not be for direct consumer use, a report citing a Huawei executive claimed.

In addition, the Map Kit would offer real-time traffic conditions and lane change recognition features, the Verge on Saturday cited China Daily, which quotes a Huawei executive. The service is also said to be available in 40 languages and tipped to launch in October. Last week, the Chinese tech giant unveiled HarmonyOS - referred to as Hongmeng OS in China - which is aimed at reducing the company's reliance on Google-developed Android OS.

Focused on improved cross-platform working, Harmony OS would work across a wide range of devices including smart speakers, automobiles, computers, smart watches, wireless earbuds apart from smartphones and tablets.

Earlier this month, Google Maps added a range of new tools that are aimed at making travel plans simpler and seamless. Google Maps will now show all your flight and hotel reservations under 'Your Places' in the app menu. A dedicated 'Reservations' tab will open a list of upcoming trips. The details are accessible even when you are offline, the official blog notes.

A new beta feature called Live View has also been added for iOS devices supporting ARCore and ARKit. It uses augmented reality to show a user which way to walk using a virtual guide. The Timeline feature has also been updated for Android.