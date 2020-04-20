Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report

Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report

The ‘contact tracing system’ is supposed to be a pushed to smartphone users through software updates.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 April 2020 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report

Google and Apple have worked together to create a contact tracking system

Highlights
  • Huawei phones will be blocked from getting the ‘contact tracing system'
  • The system is being developed to prevent the spread of coronavirus
  • Google-Apple’s contact tracing app will be limited to US in the beginning

US companies were banned from doing business with Huawei last year that forced the Chinese company to release its new phones without Google services. This exclusion now means that phones made by Huawei that do not have Google services will not receive the ‘contact tracing system' that Google and Apple are working on to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The system was to be reportedly implemented through software updates from both companies to their devices, but because of the ban, a lot of Huawei phone users will be left out of this update.

According to a report by The Telegraph, users who have newer Huawei phones that come without Google apps and services will not be able to use this tracking tool that is being developed for a global rollout. However, presumably, the older Huawei phones that were sold before the ban will still be able to make use of this tool but as of now, this cannot be confirmed.

The ‘contact tracing system' uses Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) for proximity detection to identify people who have been infected by coronavirus and other people they have come into contact with. More details, along with Apple and Google's note, can be found in our report.

Talking about how many people will be affected by this development, Huawei is among the top three smartphone manufacturers in the world and by fourth quarter of 2019, the company had reportedly shipped more than 56.2 million smartphones. However, it is unclear how many of them had Google Mobile Services and Google apps out of the box.

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate Xs, Honor V30 series, and Huawei P40 series are some of the Huawei phones that do not come with Google apps and rely on Huawei's own app store called App Gallery. These phones won't be getting the Google and Apple contact-tracing app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Huawei, Google Services, Contact Tracing System
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  2. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  3. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  4. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  6. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  10. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Founders Launch Website to Track Rate of COVID-19 Infections
  2. iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C
  3. Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
  4. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
  6. New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
  7. Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
  8. Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com