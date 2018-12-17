NDTV Gadgets360.com
  HQ Trivia, Vine Co Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead in New York Home

HQ Trivia, Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead in New York Home

, 17 December 2018
HQ Trivia, Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead in New York Home

Photo Credit: Colin Kroll/ LinkedIn

Colin Kroll, co-founder and CEO of the hit gaming app HQ Trivia, was found dead in his New York apartment. He was 34 years old.

On Sunday, Kroll was found unconscious in the bedroom of his New York apartment, after the technology entrepreneur's girlfriend called the New York Police Department asking for a wellness check, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Kroll was pronounced dead on the scene.

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," a spokesperson for HQ said in an emailed statement.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Kroll became a big name in the tech world after co-founding Vine, the now-defunct looping video platform that launched the careers of numerous social media stars.

Twitter bought Vine in 2012 and shuttered the platform four years later.

Kroll and business partner Rus Yusupov went on to form Intermedia Labs, the company behind HQ Trivia.

The real-time trivia game app launched in 2017 and was a breakout success. It soared to the top of Apple's free game app chart in the first few months of 2018.

HQ Trivia, Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead in New York Home
