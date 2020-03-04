Technology News
loading
WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp Dark Mode can be enabled on Android by going to the app’s settings.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2020 17:13 IST
WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp Dark Mode can be enabled manually on Android, but not on iPhone

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Dark Mode is now rolling out on Android, iPhone
  • Android 10 users can manually enable WhatsApp Dark Mode
  • iPhone users who do not have iOS 13 cannot experience WhatsApp Dark Mode

WhatsApp has finally launched its Dark Mode feature for all Android and iPhone users. It has been in testing phase for about a year and now users can download the latest WhatsApp Messenger update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to get the new feature. WhatsApp dark mode has more of a dark grey tone rather than a black background. Android users who are on Android 10 and iPhone users on iOS 13 can get WhatsApp Dark Mode by enabling the Dark Mode in their system settings.

Dark Mode gives users the option to change the theme of the app to something that minimises eye fatigue, as opposed to a brighter background. This is especially helpful in dimly lit environments.

WhatsApp Dark Mode: How to enable it on Android

Whatsapp inline whatsapp android

  1. First, go to the Google Play Store on your phone to download and install the latest version of WhatsApp (2.20.64).
  2. Once the updated WhatsApp version is installed, tap on the three-dot menu icon on the top right and select Settings.
  3. Then, tap on Chats to go into the chat settings.
  4. Next, tap on Theme and it will give you an option to choose the theme for the app.
  5. Tap on Dark and your all set to use WhatsApp Dark Mode.

You will also find a System default option when you tap on Theme which will automatically switch between light and dark mode according to the default system settings.

This manual method is not available for iOS 13 users. And, iPhone users who do not have iOS 13 will not be able to experience WhatsApp's Dark Mode.

WhatsApp Dark Mode: How to enable it on iPhone

iPhone inline whatsapp iphone

  1. Visit App Store on you iPhone and download the latest version of WhatsApp (2.20.30).
  2. Next, go to Settings on the phone and find the Display & Brightness option.
  3. Tap on Dark to enable system wide Dark Mode.
  4. Alternatively, you can go to the Control Centre and tap on Dark Mode.

The WhatsApp team shared the details of this update on their blog where they mentioned that the focus for implementing Dark Mode was readability and information hierarchy. By readability, it means using colours that are closer to the system defaults on both platforms, iOS and Android. By information hierarchy, the Facebook owned company means using colours and design elements “to make sure the most important information stands out.”

The Dark Mode update is slowly rolling out to all users and will take a few days to reach everyone.



