Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Android Beta 2.18.69 Lets Users Delete Messages After Over an Hour

 
, 05 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Android Beta 2.18.69 Lets Users Delete Messages After Over an Hour

The limit to delete WhatsApp messages has been extended in only Android beta 2.18.69 for now

Highlights

  • Delete for Everyone was introduced in November last year
  • Currently, users have a 7-minute window to delete messages
  • Now, the Android beta gives users 4,096 seconds to delete a message

WhatsApp's long-requested and only recently introduced Delete for Everyone feature looks set to get an update. The most recent WhatsApp beta (v2.18.69) for Android now gives users up to 4,096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds) to delete a message for everyone in a chat. Currently, in stable builds, the window a user has to delete a WhatsApp message for everyone is 420 seconds (or 7 minutes). Depending on how well it's received, this extension can be expected to make its way to the stable build soon. It is also reportedly making its way to the iPhone app soon.

 

The change was first spotted by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp update tracking site. The site notes that v2.18.68 WhatsApp beta version for Android includes an update to the Stickers feature that disabled by default - a slight modification of its icon. Since the news was reported on Friday, WhatsApp has released two more beta versions for Android (v2.18.70 and v.2.18.71), and WABetaInfo has spotted new disabled-by-default features like Locked Recording (locking the voice message record button into place when recording), and sticker pack size display.

Deleted a WhatsApp Message? This 'Feature' Still Lets Others Read It

Another feature WhatsApp was recently spotted in testing, but once again disabled by default, shows whether a message has been forwarded. The Forwarded Message label shows up on top of message if it has been forwarded from another, or same chat. The move if nothing classifies forwards, and could be amongst the first steps to combat spam and fake news. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta (v2.18.67) for Android. The same version also brought Stickers to Android - but can't be used.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Delete for Everyone, Social, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Beta for Android, WhatsApp for Android
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Soundscape App for iOS Helps the Visually Challenged Navigate Cities With Audio Cues
Mi TV 4C Price in India to Be Rs. 27,999 for 43-Inch Model, Mi.com Listing Says
WhatsApp Android Beta 2.18.69 Lets Users Delete Messages After Over an Hour
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Model With Voice Control Support Launched
  2. 6GB RAM Redmi Note 5 Pro, All Colours of Redmi Note 5 Duo to Go on Sale
  3. Jio Giving Users 10GB of Free Data to Stream Jio TV
  4. Mi TV 4C 43-Inch Model Spotted on Mi.com at Rs. 27,999
  5. WhatsApp Messages Can Now be Deleted After Over an Hour in Android Beta
  6. Galaxy S9 and Nokia Headline MWC, OnePlus 6 Leaks, and More This Week
  7. Almost No One Is Making a Living on YouTube
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pre-Bookings via Offline Partners Begin
  9. Asus ZenFone 5z and ZenFone 5 (2018) First Impressions
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Will Be Launched In India at These Prices
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.