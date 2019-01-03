NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Hotstar Finally Lets You Download Premium Shows and Movies, Adds Support for 18:9 Screens

Hotstar Finally Lets You Download Premium Shows and Movies, Adds Support for 18:9 Screens

, 03 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hotstar Finally Lets You Download Premium Shows and Movies, Adds Support for 18:9 Screens

Hotstar had originally started offering download support in its apps in 2016

Highlights

  • Only a select number of premium shows and movies can be downloaded
  • Games of Thrones among the TV shows that can be viewed offline
  • Premium content download support added to both Android and iOS apps

Hotstar has updated its mobile applications for Android and iOS to include the ability to download premium content as well as bring support for watching videos in 18:9 aspect ratio. The update, which was released earlier this week and last week for the two platforms respectively, comes over two years after Hotstar had introduced the ability to download content in its apps. However, until now the company was only letting the users download mostly older and some regional content, there was no way to download premium content. 

“Now you can download and watch offline most of your favourite premium shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory and many more,” the company wrote in the changelog shared on Google Play store. It is important to note here that not every piece of premium content is available for offline viewing, but it is good to see the company at least allow the consumers to download some of the premium TV shows and movies.

A quick glance of the Hotstar app revealed the availability of download option in the premium movies like The Shape of Water, The Greatest Showman, Red Sparrow, and Maze Runner: Death Cure. However, none of the Star Wars movies, Marvel movies, Showtime shows as well as many HBO titles and Arrowverse shows are supported for offline viewing.

hotstar download1 hotstar

Also, when you don't have access to a data network, the Hotstar app won't move beyond “You're offline” screen, thus blocking any access to the downloaded content. It seems be an intentional move from the company.

The company has also revealed that the premium content can only be downloaded once and expires within 7 days of the download or 48 hours since you start watching it.

How to Download and Watch Hotstar Movies and TV Shows Offline

Coming to the support for 18:9 screens, it is a welcome change for smartphone users as more and more smartphone makers are opting for 18:9 screens and given that a large number of streaming-exclusive TV shows and movies are filmed in the aspect ratio, it is good to see the company let its users fully enjoy the experience.

Meanwhile, the company has still not released its webOS app for LG Smart TVs. The app was supposed to arrive last year and now, the company's customer support on Google Play Store is suggesting April 2019 as the possible release time-frame of the webOS app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hotstar, Google Play Store, App Store, Apple, Android, iOS
Moto Z4 Play Render Leak Tips Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support
Netflix's 'Bird Box' Success Gets Hollywood Clucking
Pricee
Hotstar Finally Lets You Download Premium Shows and Movies, Adds Support for 18:9 Screens
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  2. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  3. Reliance Jio, BSNL Only Telcos to Add Subscribers in October: TRAI
  4. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Getting New OxygenOS Update to Fix Known Issues
  7. Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite Launched via Crowdfunding Platform
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  9. Google Chrome to Soon Add Native Dark Mode Support for Windows PCs
  10. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.