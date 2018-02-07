Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Hike Total to Come Pre-Installed on Select Airtel Smartphones

 
, 07 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Hike Total to Come Pre-Installed on Select Airtel Smartphones

Highlights

  • Hike Total is a custom version of Android
  • It offers data-free access to select Hike services
  • It was unveiled last month in partnership with select OEMs

Hike Messenger on Wednesday partnered with Airtel to announce the availability of 'Total, built by Hike' on select smartphones available as part of the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative by Airtel. Smartphones under this offer will come with Hike Total as a pre-installed feature starting next month. Hike's Total is a customised version of Android OS, which has been developed to enable access to Hike Messenger and other select services without an active Internet connection on the phone.

How Will Hike Offer Messaging, Payments, and News Without Internet? All Your Hike Total Questions Answered

Total by Hike is custom version of Android with a USSD-based solution that offers data-free access to Total services including Messaging, News, Recharge, Wallet, Horoscope, Cricket Scores, and Rail Information with single login by using just your phone number. Users are also given the option to purchase data sachets starting at Re. 1 directly from the Total UI.

Hike Total was launched last month. Hike Messenger has also tied up with Indian phone manufacturers including Karbonn and Intex. These phones are also expected to launch in March 2018.

Nikhil Gilani, Head, Devices & E-commerce, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' has been a pathbreaking initiative towards removing barriers to smartphone adoption in India and has received very positive response from customers. We share Hike's vision of helping every Indian own a smartphone and benefit from the digital super-highway. We look forward to collaborating with all our partners under this initiative to give every Indian access to a smartphone, bring them online and be a part of Digital India."

"With 'Total' on 'Mera Pehla Smartphones', first-time users will find it easy understand and navigate a smartphone. Using data is also simplified and 'Total' users can get online with special data packs starting as low as Re 1/-. This is really powerful.We are very clear that to get a billion people online, we need to make the whole process of coming online a lot simpler, less intimidating as well as cost-effective and this partnership with Airtel is likely to do that," said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone, Apps, Hike Messenger, Hike Total, India, Mobiles, Telecom
Apple Stores in China to Accept Alibaba's Alipay for Payments
China's Didi Chuxing Sets Up Electric Car-Sharing Platform
Hike Total to Come Pre-Installed on Select Airtel Smartphones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 India Launch Likely on February 14
  2. Vodafone Offering 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 399 to Select Users
  3. The World's Biggest Rocket Soars in Maiden Test Flight
  4. These Are the Four Best Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000
  5. Honor 7C With Four Cameras Spotted on TENAA
  6. Redmi Note 5 Leaked Renders Show 5.99-Inch 18:9 Display, Thin Bezels
  7. Valentine's Day Red Honor 7X, OnePlus 5T Lava Red Up for Grabs This Week
  8. Infinix Hot S3 With 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera, FullView Display Launched
  9. Jio Offer: Get Up to Rs. 799 Cashback on Rs. 398 Recharge
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9 Price Said to Be $100 Higher Than Galaxy S8's
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.