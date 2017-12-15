Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Hike Messenger Adds Social Features Like Bill Split, Voting to Groups

 
15 December 2017
Hike Messenger Adds Social Features Like Bill Split, Voting to Groups

Hike Messenger on Thursday added new social features for Groups, built within the chat interface itself. These additions include the ability to vote, split bills, create checklists, schedule events with reminders, and even play 'teen patti'.

"Our new features will make sharing much easier within the group and raise the fun and productivity quotient. We believe that this could be a key driver for groups to come together," Vishwanath Ramarao, CTO, Hike Messenger, said in a statement.

Hike in an emailed statement detailed the new social features for Groups on its platform. The first such feature is Vote, which will let the user create a poll within the group chat with a single tap.

The new Bill Split on Hike allows users to share bills with their friends on the group, and then receive money via the Hike Wallet. The Checklist feature is self-explanatory, while the Events with Reminders feature uses the group's dedicated calendar.

Last month, Hike partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to power its digital payment wallet.

As per the collaboration, Hike Messenger users will have access to Airtel Payments Bank's merchant and utility payment services and KYC infrastructure.- this can alternatively be done. so yeah, hear what they have to say. The messaging platform has over 100 million registered users. It is growing by over 30 percent month-on-month (MoM). In September, Airtel Payments Bank integrated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on its digital platform.

Written with inputs from IANS

