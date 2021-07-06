HealthifyMe, an Indian fitness startup, has launched COVID-19 vaccination slot bookings on its app. The company has registered itself as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWIN. It will enable users to book slots, in addition to finding them and getting notified. Earlier this year, HealthifyMe launched VaccinateMe.in in 10 languages. This service has helped over 8 million people to search for vaccination slots nearby and get notified about the same as they become available. Additionally, HealthifyMe has also acqui-hired the Under45 team that was powering vaccination slot alerts on Telegram.

To book a vaccination slot using HealthyfyMe, download the app and head to the VaccinateMe section at the bottom right corner. Search for slots using your PIN code or District option. A series of vaccination centres with available slots will show up in a browser. Select the centre you would like to visit and click on Book. The Vaccinate.me site will ask you to login using OTP and select the person for whom the slot is being booked. Once you select the user, a slot will then be booked easily, subject to real-time availability.

HealthifyMe expects to achieve 10 million slot bookings via its platform over the next 3 months. As mentioned, it has also integrated the Under45 team. Under45 vaccination slot availability finder was developed by Chennai based techie Berty Thomas. The platform is touted to provide live vaccination alerts to its 4.1 million subscribers via over 672 channels on Telegram. Thomas has joined HealthifyMe as an Associate Director and will work with Manan Chandan, Senior Director at HealthifyMe and the Project Lead of VaccinateMe. Along with him, Suchdeep Juneja who developed mhVaccineTracker and Chandraaditya Putuveru who launched BloreVaccine twitter bot have also come on board to enable the VaccinateMe platform further. The new vaccination slot finding and booking initiative will continue to run free of cost. The company says VaccinateMe, under45, BloreVaccine, and mhVaccineTracker have helped over 12 million people to find vaccination slots so far and have sent over 100 million alerts have been sent so far via SMS, Telegram, and WhatsApp.