Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now

HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now

HDFC Mobile Banking app is down, but debit card payments are working.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 15 June 2021 13:43 IST
HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now

Photo Credit: Screenshot

The HDFC mobile banking app apparently started having issues on Tuesday morning

Highlights
  • HDFC mobile banking app is currently down
  • The bank confirmed it is having issues and ask people to use netbanking
  • It has not confirmed what has caused the current outage yet

HDFC Mobile Banking app is down again and the bank has suggested that customers instead make use of netbanking to complete any transactions. The outage seems to have started around 11:30am on Tuesday, June 15, and it appears that the issues are happening unevenly — three Gadgets 360 team members got an error message while trying to access the app, while it was opening normally for two persons.

[Update, June 15, 1.42pm: HDFC has now tweeted that the issue has been resolved and the mobile banking app is working again. However, the bank did not give any details about what the issue was.]

As of now, the bank has not given any statement about what the cause of this issue was, only saying that it is looking into the issue. However, debit card payments and netbanking both seem to be working at the moment - only the Mobile banking app appears to have been affected. A tweet by HDFC's corporate communications head said, "We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you." The official HDFC Bank News handle also posted a similar tweet:

As of now the reason for this outage is not clear, but according to service outage tracker DownDetector.in, there was a spike in reports of problems with HDFC Bank from around 10:30am, peaking at 11:30am. However, the problem does not seem to be evenly spread as some members of our team who are customers of HDFC bank were able to access their accounts as usual.

This is part of a number of similar incidents that have affected India's online banking sector; HDFC had similar glitches in March, and a huge outage in November. ICICI Bank also experienced a similar outage earlier, and at an industry conclave in March, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had to urge banks to strengthen cyber security and tech infrastructure.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HDFC, Banking apps, service disrupted
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s

Related Stories

HDFC Mobile Banking App Down Again, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Down Again for Some Users
  9. Facebook, Instagram Face Court Notice Over Content Related to Hindu Deities
  10. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched
  2. Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
  3. NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
  4. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  5. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  6. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  7. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
  10. Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com