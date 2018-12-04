HDFC Bank Restores Old Versions of Its Mobile Banking App for Android and iOS

HDFC Bank has now restored its old mobile banking apps on Google Play and Apple App Store after it had taken down both old and new versions from the app stores last week. HDFC Bank had launched revamped iOS and Android apps, and as Gadgets 360 was the first to report last week, the apps didn't work at all due to server issues. This forced the bank to remove the new app from the stores, having already delisted the previous version when the new one was released. This meant that India's biggest private bank didn't have a working app for a few days, until now, when the older version has been made available to users. The app will allow HDFC Bank customers to access services like savings accounts, fixed deposits, debit cards, credit cards, demat accounts, and more.

In a statement on Tuesday, HDFC Bank said, “We are restoring the old Mobilebanking app in the App Store and Playstore. This is to prevent inconvenience to customers...Customers who are already using the old app can continue to do so without having to download it afresh.” The restored app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play. As for the revamped app, HDFC Bank says that it will need some more time to fix the issues.

As before, the company also recommends using alternatives including NetBanking, PayZapp, Phone Banking, and Missed Call banking — all of HDFC's offerings — to access banking services. Additionally, users can access netbanking via the browsers.

In our opinion, the older version of the HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app — which has now been restored — has a much cleaner and faster UX than the one HDFC Bank launched and later pulled down. It offers direct, no-frills access to key features that can be customised according to your preferences.

There is yet another HDFC Bank MobileBanking Lite app on both mobile platforms, however it comes with extremely limited features allowing you to simply use shortcuts for the bank's Phone Banking facilities.