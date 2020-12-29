Technology News
loading

HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts

HBO Max saw a record 244,000 downloads on Sunday alone, following the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

By Christopher Palmeri, Bloomberg | Updated: 29 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts

Photo Credit: Twitter/ HBO Max

Nearly half of the customers who have subscribed to HBO Max watched Wonder Woman 1984 on the release day

Highlights
  • An estimated 5,54,000 users signed up for HBO Max from Friday to Sunday
  • The Pixar animated feature Soul was released on Disney+ on Christmas Day
  • HBO Max, available only in the US has 12.6 million account activations

AT&T's HBO Max streaming platform set a single-day record for downloads of its mobile app following the release of the superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, from the company's Warner Bros. studio.

An estimated 5,54,000 users signed up for the app from Friday to Sunday, including a record 2,44,000 downloads on Sunday alone, according to the market-research firm Apptopia. While mobile devices are just one entry point for customers using a streaming service, the data provides a way to measure traffic. HBO Max's total mobile users now stand at just under 12 million, Apptopia said.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney's Disney+ streaming service had about 2.3 million global installations of its mobile app over the Christmas holiday, a 28 percent increase from the prior weekend, according to the market-research firm Sensor Tower.

The Pixar animated feature Soul, which was released on Disney+ on Christmas Day, took in about $7.6 million (roughly Rs. 5 crores) in its theatrical debut in several international markets, including China.

The weekend will be closely analysed by Hollywood executives and investors because studios decided to release two big films, Wonder Woman and Soul, on their streaming services on the same day they were released in cinemas. Wonder Woman took in $16.7 million (roughly Rs. 122 crores) in domestic theaters over the weekend. AT&T's WarnerMedia said nearly half of the customers who have subscribed to HBO Max directly from the company watched the film on the day of its release.

Apptopia and Sensor Tower tally only downloads of the companies' mobile apps. Disney+ has about 87 million global subscribers overall, while HBO Max, which is available only in the US, has had 12.6 million account activations.

Investors largely perceive the dual theater-and-streaming strategy as a success. Shares of Cinemark rallied Monday, though AMC Entertainment reversed earlier gains, and Disney stock hit a new high.

--With assistance from Kelly Gilblom.


© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984, Soul
Redmi 9T Alleged NBTC Listing Suggest Imminent Launch in Thailand

Related Stories

HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  3. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  5. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  7. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  8. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  9. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  10. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com