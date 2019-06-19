We now have a release date for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The augmented reality game, similar to Pokemon Go (as it's from the same developer), will begin its worldwide rollout Friday, June 21, starting with the US and the UK, co-developers Niantic and WB Games announced Tuesday at Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida. It will be available on Android and iOS. Release dates for other regions, including India, have yet to be announced. Niantic said it will release more information as and when Harry Potter: Wizards Unite expands into a new territory.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was originally launched in beta in Australia and New Zealand over the past couple of months. To mark the start of the worldwide rollout, Niantic has released a cinematic launch trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which only shows the actual game a couple of times and hence gives us no idea what it will feel like to play. Instead, the trailer's only aim is to make it seem like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will transport players to a world filled with magical creatures and Dementors. And it closes out by hinting that players might get the chance to help out Harry Potter himself.

In its announcement in Florida, Niantic said that it plans to hold events for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, similar to Pokemon Go Fests. But it's too early for any details just yet on that front.

J.K. Rowling hasn't been involved with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, with her writing and the films informing the game instead. Wizards Unite will be the second title under the Portkey Games label — created by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment — after the terrible Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.