Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Now Available in India, 143 More Countries

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available in India and 143 additional countries and territories, including the likes of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and the UAE. This is part of the augmented reality game's worldwide rollout, which kicked off on Friday with the US and the UK, after a beta test in Australia and New Zealand. That means Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — made by the same developers as the 2016 hit Pokemon Go — is now available in 148 regions around the world. You can download the app for Android on Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store, and iOS via the App Store.

Wizards Unite launched in the 144 new countries and territories over the weekend, starting with India and 24 others at 10pm IST (9:30am PT) on Saturday, June 22. The Harry Potter game was then rolled out to 119 more regions later that day at 6:30pm PT. In a post on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website, Niantic and WB Games said that the game “will continue to roll out to additional countries soon”. If you're wondering if your place of residence has been covered, here's the full list of countries and territories where Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite countries