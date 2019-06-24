Technology News
  Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Now Available in India, 143 More Countries

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Now Available in India, 143 More Countries

Go cast some spells.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 10:23 IST

Highlights
  • Wizards Unite worldwide rollout began Friday
  • Launched in India on Saturday, June 22
  • Now available in nearly 150 countries

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available in India and 143 additional countries and territories, including the likes of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and the UAE. This is part of the augmented reality game's worldwide rollout, which kicked off on Friday with the US and the UK, after a beta test in Australia and New Zealand. That means Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — made by the same developers as the 2016 hit Pokemon Go — is now available in 148 regions around the world. You can download the app for Android on Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store, and iOS via the App Store.

Wizards Unite launched in the 144 new countries and territories over the weekend, starting with India and 24 others at 10pm IST (9:30am PT) on Saturday, June 22. The Harry Potter game was then rolled out to 119 more regions later that day at 6:30pm PT. In a post on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website, Niantic and WB Games said that the game “will continue to roll out to additional countries soon”. If you're wondering if your place of residence has been covered, here's the full list of countries and territories where Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite countries

  1. Albania
  2. Anguilla
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Aruba
  6. Austria
  7. Bahamas
  8. Bahrain
  9. Bangladesh
  10. Barbados
  11. Belgium
  12. Belize
  13. Benin
  14. Bermuda
  15. Bhutan
  16. Bolivia
  17. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  18. Botswana
  19. Brazil
  20. British Virgin Islands
  21. Brunei Darussalam
  22. Bulgaria
  23. Burkina Faso
  24. Cambodia
  25. Canada
  26. Cape Verde
  27. Cayman Islands
  28. Chad
  29. Chile
  30. Colombia
  31. Costa Rica
  32. Cote d'Ivoire
  33. Croatia
  34. Cyprus
  35. Czech Republic
  36. Denmark
  37. Dominica
  38. Dominican Republic
  39. Ecuador
  40. Egypt
  41. El Salvador
  42. Estonia
  43. Fiji
  44. Finland
  45. France
  46. Gabon
  47. Gambia
  48. Germany
  49. Ghana
  50. Greece
  51. Grenada
  52. Guatemala
  53. Guinea-Bissau
  54. Guyana
  55. Haiti
  56. Honduras
  57. Hong Kong
  58. Hungary
  59. Iceland
  60. India
  61. Indonesia
  62. Ireland
  63. Israel
  64. Italy
  65. Jamaica
  66. Jordan
  67. Kazakhstan
  68. Kenya
  69. Kuwait
  70. Kyrgyzstan
  71. Laos
  72. Latvia
  73. Lebanon
  74. Liberia
  75. Liechtenstein
  76. Lithuania
  77. Luxembourg
  78. Macau
  79. Macedonia
  80. Madagascar
  81. Malawi
  82. Malaysia
  83. Malta
  84. Mauritania
  85. Mauritius
  86. Mexico
  87. Micronesia, Federated States of
  88. Mongolia
  89. Montserrat
  90. Morocco
  91. Mozambique
  92. Namibia
  93. Nepal
  94. Netherlands
  95. Netherlands Antilles
  96. Nicaragua
  97. Niger
  98. Norway
  99. Oman
  100. Pakistan
  101. Palau
  102. Panama
  103. Papua New Guinea
  104. Paraguay
  105. Peru
  106. Philippines
  107. Poland
  108. Portugal
  109. Qatar
  110. Romania
  111. Rwanda
  112. Saint Lucia
  113. Sao Tome and Principe
  114. Serbia
  115. Seychelles
  116. Sierra Leone
  117. Singapore
  118. Slovakia
  119. Slovenia
  120. Solomon Islands
  121. South Africa
  122. Spain
  123. Sri Lanka
  124. St. Kitts and Nevis
  125. St. Vincent and The Grenadines
  126. Suriname
  127. Swaziland
  128. Sweden
  129. Switzerland
  130. Taiwan
  131. Tajikistan
  132. Tanzania
  133. Thailand
  134. Togo
  135. Trinidad and Tobago
  136. Turkmenistan
  137. Turks and Caicos
  138. Uganda
  139. United Arab Emirates
  140. Uruguay
  141. Uzbekistan
  142. Venezuela
  143. Vietnam
  144. Zambia

