Technology News
  Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game Previewed, Goes Up for Pre Registrations for Android

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game Previewed, Goes Up for Pre-Registrations for Android

, 12 March 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game Previewed, Goes Up for Pre-Registrations for Android

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch this summer

Highlights

  • Pre-registrations for Android users have gone live
  • The game will release in summer, will be about catching rogue magicians
  • No word on when registrations will go live for iPhone users

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is slated to release sometime this summer, and pre-registrations have now gone live on Google Play. All Android users who wish to get an invite for early access to the game can pre-register, while iPhone users will still have to wait. Warner Bros. and Niantic have also released a first look of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile video game giving fans a sense of what to expect. The game's centre theme is to save muggles (non-magician folk) from rogue magicians, and capture the latter before they wreak havoc.

At the start of the game, your journey begins as a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards, for the purpose of investigating and containing 'The Calamity'. The Calamity is essentially all the rogue magicians that look to expose the secrets of the wizarding world, and players will have to stop them by using wand spells and potions.

On the journey to finding these rogue magicians, users will chance upon magical Foundables. They will have to cast a spell on these, and send them back to the wizarding world. By returning Foundables, you'll earn unique rewards that can be tracked in the game Registry. Foundables are more likely to appear at various types of real-world locations including parks, banks, municipal buildings, college campuses, libraries, monuments, zoos, art galleries, and more.

Casting spells will require Spell Energy, and users will have to replenish this energy by regularly stopping at Inns to collect food and drinks. As a wizard in the game, you'll also be able to brew potions, ingredients of which can be found on the Map, varying by the environment, weather, and time of day, as well as in specially designated Greenhouses.

"Make sure to also keep an eye out for Portmanteaus, which can be unlocked to reveal Portkeys that whisk you away to iconic wizarding world locations. For the first time you'll be able to step into a full 360-degree Advanced AR immersive experience in places like Ollivander's Wand Shop," the game makers write on the blog.

Multiple Fortresses are also built at various locations, and users can test their combat skills by participating in wizarding challenges, and real-time multiplayer battles against dangerous foes, including Death Eaters and soul-sucking Dementors. Furthermore, players can choose a profession as well (Aurors, Magizoologists, and Professors), and use those skilled abilities during wizarding challenges.

To pre-register for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game on Android, head to Google Play. Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara had earlier confirmed that the game will be released by Niantic this summer, and that it will leverage the 5G speeds that will begin to roll out in parts of the world this year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Harry Potter, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, Google Play, Niantic, WArner Bros
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game Previewed, Goes Up for Pre-Registrations for Android
