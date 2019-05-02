After tasting massive success with the smash hit Pokémon Go, Niantic came up with a new game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite earlier this year. After being previewed in March, beta testing of the game for Android and iOS users was opened, but it was only limited to New Zealand. Niantic has today announced that the open beta testing of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been extended to Australia as well. Interested players in the land down under can now download the beta version of the game from the App Store and Google Play.

In an official blog post, Niantic has announced that interested users in Australia can now download the game, both on Android and iOS platforms. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an AR game set in the Wizarding Word created by J. K. Rowling, originally opened the pre-registration in March and kicked off the limited beta testing in New Zealand a month later. If you live in Australia or New Zealand, you can now find the beta build of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on the Play Store and App Store.

For users in other countries, Niantic has announced that Android users have to first register for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on the game's official website to receive future updates and then also pre-register on the Google Play Store. When it comes to users on the iOS side of the ecosystem, Niantic tells fans to ‘stay tuned for more updates.' But since this is a beta version, Niantic forewarns that some of the features and gameplay elements might not make it to the final build of the game, and some bugs and stability issues can also be expected.

As for the game itself, it brings 3D encounters in full 360 degrees AR format and revolves around ‘Foundables' – magical elements such as artefacts and creatures that should be discovered and returned to a safe place. Players can embark on a team mission and also engage in real-time co-operative multiplayer battles against opponent teams. Coming to the storyline progression, a player's journey will start as a recruit who will be tasked with investigating and defeating the rise of rogue magicians by using wand spells, potions, and a host of other magical elements.