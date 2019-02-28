Technology News
  Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Launch This Summer, Warner Bros. CEO Confirms

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Launch This Summer, Warner Bros. CEO Confirms

28 February 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Launch This Summer, Warner Bros. CEO Confirms

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an upcoming game from Niantic and WB Games

Highlights

  • Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launch timeline revealed
  • The AR mobile video game will arrive this summer
  • Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Ksujihara confirmed this launch period

The Harry Potter mobile video game that has been in the news since all of last year has finally got a release timeline. Warner Bros. Games and Niantic released its trailer in November 2018, and are now confirming that the game will be released this summer. The game is officially called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and it will leverage the AR technology used in other Niantic games like Pokemon Go and Ingress. Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara says that the game will be released by Niantic in summer, and that it will leverage from the 5G speeds that will begin to roll out this year.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Tsujihara says, "The one that's the closest is this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite [augmented reality] video game project coming out this summer from Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go. That's a world where, clearly, 5G and faster connectivity with a mobile device is going to make that game better."

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Is the Next AR Game From Pokemon Go Studio

Tsujihara didn't exactly give a specific date, but expect it to release during the summer holiday period so that more students are free for gameplay, just like Pokemon Go, which released in July 2016. The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Twitter handle also has been sharing teasers regularly, and the recent one focused on the Discombobulated Niffler.

The game has gained a lot of attention, even before its release, and the Twitter handle has amassed more than 64K followers already. To recall, the game was first announced in November two years ago. Niantic and WB Games look to leverage the huge fanbase that Harry Potter enjoys, and the game should appeal to all the Potterheads out there. Wizards Unite will even benefit from the extensive location database built by Ingress - Niantic's first AR title - and Pokemon Go, allowing it to use real-world locations as part of the Harry Potter experience.

But while Pokemon was quite generic in this regard, Niantic will have to be more specific with Harry Potter, given how Rowling has created back stories for every region she's written about. You can sign up at the game's website to be updated of future announcements.

Comments

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Launch This Summer, Warner Bros. CEO Confirms
