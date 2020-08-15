WhatsApp is a popular choice for greetings of any kind, and Independence Day 2020 is no exception. Users will throng groups and chats with messages today, wishing each other, sharing patriotic messages, and even stickers and GIFs. Stickers in particular, have become a popular choice of expression, especially during special occasions and festivals. Therefore, on this Independence Day, we offer you a detailed guide on how to send Independence Day stickers to one another using WhatsApp, and make your greeting stand out from the rest.

How to import readymade Independence Day sticker packs for WhatsApp for Android via third party apps

Head to the WhatsApp Stickers section by clicking on the emoji icon on the left side of the chat bar and then opening the stickers option from the bottom (one on the right). Click on the plus (+) option on the top right corner of the stickers window. This should open a new window that shows all the available sticker packs on WhatsApp. The app comes with 12 default sticker packs, and these may not include Independence Day stickers. To download third party sticker packs, click on 'Get More Stickers' option at the bottom of the list. Clicking on this will lead you to Google Play store. Search for the keyword Independence Day stickers on Google Play store. A list of apps that offer these WhatsApp stickers will show up. We tried the ‘Stickers for Indian' app from Indus App Creations that had a 4.7 star rating on Google Play. You can try any of the apps in the results, but ensure you read reviews and check star ratings before download.

This app has a total of nine packs, and three are dedicated to the Indian Independence Day. Other stickers packs also celebrate India, and are very apt to share on the occasion of Independence Day. For instance, there is an Indian Heroes pack as well that has a list of all freedom fighter stickers, including Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi. Click 'Add to WhatsApp' button on the bottom, then click 'ADD' on the pop-up and the stickers will be imported to your WhatsApp Messenger. You can then use them easily in your chats to wish your loved ones Happy Independence Day. These imported stickers will show up on the stickers page, next to all the other downloaded sticker packs. You can then choose them to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp for iPhone requires a similar process but you will need to go to App Store yourself and download a sticker app like Top Sticker Maker Studio Memes. Using this app, you can make your own stickers or download from the existing ones.