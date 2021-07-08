Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots

Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots

The Yandex robots can perform last-mile deliveries on pre-mapped areas.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 July 2021 12:20 IST
Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots

Photo Credit: Yandex Self-Driving Group

As a rover nears the drop-off point, the diner receives a push notification with the status update

Highlights
  • They can use regulated and unregulated crosswalks
  • The diner can then take the food out of the opened rover
  • Yandex began operating food delivery robots

Yandex, a Russian tech startup, has tied up with US online delivery service Grubhub to deploy robots for faster and cost-effective delivery of food on American college campuses. Their multi-year partnership will see Grubhub allowing its campus partners to use Yandex robots to improve their on-site capabilities. Grubhub says the Yandex robots can handle delivery tasks without human guidance, providing efficient automation for last-mile logistics scenarios. The self-driving vehicles from Yandax called Rovers use technologies that allow them to navigate areas otherwise not possible to reach by car.

These robots can perform last-mile deliveries on pre-mapped areas during daylight, night, average snow, and rain. They can use regulated and unregulated crosswalks. As a rover nears the drop-off point, the diner receives a push notification with the status update, and when it arrives, they open the hatch via the app. The diner can then take the food out of the opened rover, close the hatch, and let it proceed to the next delivery.

Yandex began operating food delivery robots, called Rovers, in 2019 in Moscow, Tel Aviv and Ann Arbor, Michigan. In a statement, Grubhub said that it has partnered with more than 250 college campuses across the US to allow students to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup.

“Together with Yandex, we're changing the way college students experience food delivery,” said Brian Madigan, Vice President of Corporate and Campus Partners at Grubhub.

Madigan said college campuses are “notoriously difficult” for cars to navigate but Yandex robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot.

Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group, said they chose to partner with Grubhub because of its unparalleled reach into college campuses as well as the flexibility and strength of the online platform.

Grubhub and Yandex's partnership will be available to universities for the fall semester, according to the statement.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rovers, Grubhub, Yandex
PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again on July 12

Related Stories

Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  6. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  9. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  10. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again in India on July 12
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’
  2. Grubhub Partners With Yandex for Food Delivery on US College Campuses via Robots
  3. PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again on July 12
  4. ‘Didn’t Expect It To Be So Hard’: Elon Musk on Fully Self-Driving Cars
  5. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera
  6. Oppo Smartphone EUIPO Listing Suggests Gaming-Oriented Reno 5 in the Works: Report
  7. Smart Foam Material AiFoam Gives Robotic Hand the Ability to Self-Repair, Just Like Human Skin
  8. Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year
  9. Daiwa D50U1WOS 4K TV Running LG’s webOS With Support for HDR10, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  10. Robinhood IPO Faces Threat of Retail Snub on Reddit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com