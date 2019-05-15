Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Grofers Receives Over $200 Million Funding in SoftBank Led Investment Round

Grofers Receives Over $200 Million Funding in SoftBank-Led Investment Round

Grofers did not say what it was valued at after the funding.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Grofers Receives Over $200 Million Funding in SoftBank-Led Investment Round

Japan's SoftBank Group has led an investment round of more than $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,400 crores) in online grocery startup Grofers India through its Vision Fund, the New Delhi-based company said on Wednesday, upping competition in a hotly chased market in the country.

Grofers' fresh funding comes after homegrown rival Bigbasket, which is backed by China's Alibaba Group, recently raised $150 million to hit a valuation of over $1 billion. Both the startups compete with the likes of Amazon.com and Walmart Inc's e-commerce unit Flipkart for various categories.

"This latest investment will help scale the company to ensure many more customers can access the best quality products at the best prices," Chief Executive Albinder Dhindsa said in a statement.

Grofers did not say what it was valued at after the funding.

Softbank's Vision Fund was set up in 2017 and is now the world's largest technology investment fund, with a portfolio that includes pioneer Uber Technologies, chip designer ARM and shared workspace firm WeWork.

The Japanese firm is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion fund, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grofers, SoftBank
Microsoft Releases Patches for a Critical Windows Flaw Allowing WannaCry-Style Attacks
Honor 20 Series India Launch Set for June 11
Honor Smartphones
Grofers Receives Over $200 Million Funding in SoftBank-Led Investment Round
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.