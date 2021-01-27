Technology News
  Grindr Faces $11.7 Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy

Grindr Faces $11.7-Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy

Grindr has until February 15 to respond to the claims, after which the Data Protection Authority will make its final decision in the case.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2021 12:00 IST
Grindr Faces $11.7-Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy

The Norwegian watchdog said in a 2020 report that Grindr shared detailed user data with third parties

Highlights
  • Grindr has until February 15 to respond to the claims
  • Widespread sharing of personal data can become matter of physical safety
  • NCC hailed the decision to fine Grindr as a historic victory for privacy

Norway's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it plans to fine dating app Grindr NOK 100 million (roughly $11.7 million/ Rs. 85 crores) for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.

US-based Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

"Our preliminary conclusion is that the breaches are very severe," the Norwegian agency said in a statement announcing what it said was a record fine corresponding to around 10 percent of Grindr's estimated global annual revenue.

Grindr has until February 15 to respond to the claims, after which the Data Protection Authority will make its final decision in the case, the agency said.

Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets guidelines for the collection, processing and sharing of personal information in the European Union as well as in non-EU Norway.

The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), a watchdog, said in a January 2020 report that Grindr shared detailed user data with third parties involved in advertising and profiling, such as a user's IP address, advertising ID, GPS location, age, and gender.

In some cases, widespread sharing of personal data can become a matter of physical safety if users are located and targeted in countries where homosexuality is illegal, the NCC said at the time.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NCC hailed the decision to fine Grindr as a historic victory for privacy.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Grindr Faces $11.7-Million Fine in Norway for Breach of Data Privacy
