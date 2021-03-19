Grammarly has introduced a tone detection feature for its smartphone keyboard app on both Android and iOS. The new feature detects the tone of the user and provides feedback on how they can improve their message so it can be better interpreted by the recipient. The tone detection feature was launched by Grammarly back in 2019 for Chrome, Edge, Firefox browser clients before now being introduced to its smartphone keyboard client. The tone detection can analyse whether the user is sounding formal, informal, accusatory, concerned, optimistic et cetera.

The new feature, highlighted in a post on Grammarly's blog, is now available for its Android and iOS keyboard apps. The keyboard helps users improve their tone, clarity, grammar, vocabulary while typing any piece of text. The feature analyses the tone of the user and provide suggestions for a change so that the message can come across as intended to the readers.

Our tone detector is now available on the Grammarly Keyboard for all messages over 150 characters! ????



We're ???? confident ???? you'll love it. Try it out today!



iOS users: https://t.co/7OB66T7PQU

Android users: https://t.co/hjRJzyx3dx pic.twitter.com/oE4S4AkLb0 — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 18, 2021

The tone detection feature is activated after the user has typed more than 150 characters. Grammarly analyses the piece of text by a combination of signals that include capitalisation, punctuation, and choice of words among others. It provides real time updates that help users change the text before sending it out into the world. It also negates the need to ask a colleague or a friend to read the mail or message before sending it to the recipient.

Grammarly's tone detection is available in the updated version of the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But in order to access the feature, it needs to be turned on through the settings first, and then tap on the G icon on the top left corner of the keyboard. After that, the keyboard shows you the tone of the message and the confidence level of each tone. The confidence level helps you reach the intended tone of the message.

