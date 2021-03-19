Technology News
  Grammarly's Tone Detection Feature Arrives on Its Android, iOS Keyboard Apps

Grammarly's Tone Detection Feature Arrives on Its Android, iOS Keyboard Apps

Grammarly’s tone detection tool can identify if you’re being caring or arrogant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 March 2021 20:16 IST
Photo Credit: Grammarly

Grammarly Tone Detection needs a minimum of 150 characters to activate

Highlights
  • Grammarly Tone Detection was introduced for the Web client first
  • The tool helps reduce misinterpretation of mails and messages
  • Grammarly helps users improve their tone, clarity, grammar and vocabulary

Grammarly has introduced a tone detection feature for its smartphone keyboard app on both Android and iOS. The new feature detects the tone of the user and provides feedback on how they can improve their message so it can be better interpreted by the recipient. The tone detection feature was launched by Grammarly back in 2019 for Chrome, Edge, Firefox browser clients before now being introduced to its smartphone keyboard client. The tone detection can analyse whether the user is sounding formal, informal, accusatory, concerned, optimistic et cetera.

The new feature, highlighted in a post on Grammarly's blog, is now available for its Android and iOS keyboard apps. The keyboard helps users improve their tone, clarity, grammar, vocabulary while typing any piece of text. The feature analyses the tone of the user and provide suggestions for a change so that the message can come across as intended to the readers.

The tone detection feature is activated after the user has typed more than 150 characters. Grammarly analyses the piece of text by a combination of signals that include capitalisation, punctuation, and choice of words among others. It provides real time updates that help users change the text before sending it out into the world. It also negates the need to ask a colleague or a friend to read the mail or message before sending it to the recipient.

Grammarly's tone detection is available in the updated version of the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But in order to access the feature, it needs to be turned on through the settings first, and then tap on the G icon on the top left corner of the keyboard. After that, the keyboard shows you the tone of the message and the confidence level of each tone. The confidence level helps you reach the intended tone of the message.

 

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Grammarly, Grammarly Tone Detection, Tone Detection, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Lens Logo Gets a Complete Redesign to Emphasise Its Camera Function: Report

