The latest update of the popular keyboard app, Grammarly now brings support for synonyms, and the app update is already live for download on Android's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. This latest addition to Grammarly is definitely a joy for fans of the keyboard app who heavily rely on it. And with the help of synonyms, users will now have a bigger vocabulary of words available at their disposal. Of course, a synonym is a word that has the same meaning, and can be used for making your writing fresh and non-repetitive.

The new update for Grammarly keyboard carries the version number 1.6.3.4 for Android devices and version number 1.6.0 for iOS devices. As we tested, right after updating the app, the new feature was found to be enabled by default. But just in case it is not enabled by default, you can open the Grammarly app on your Android or iOS device, then go to Settings and toggle on the ‘Synonyms' button.

How this works is that while you are typing on your smartphone using Grammarly, the app will give you a list of synonyms in the top bar of the keyboard. Just wait for a split second after you have typed a word and the next second you'll see the synonyms appear. As we mentioned above, this is a great tool and a very convenient feature for all those people who don't like to repeat their words. And also while not repeating a word, you'll get to show off your vast vocabulary.

Grammarly keyboard app is available to download for free on Android devices from the Google Play Store and on iOS devices from the App Store.