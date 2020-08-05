Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu

Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu

Unlike its June move, the government did not make its latest decision public, but there are a few new apps that have made it to that list.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 August 2020 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu

Photo Credit: Reuters

India's IT Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment

Highlights
  • China has previously criticised India's decision to ban the apps
  • India in June outlawed 59 Chinese apps
  • It wasn't immediately clear how many new apps have been affected

India has banned some mobile apps of Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and Baidu, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in New Delhi's latest move to hit Chinese companies following a border clash between the neighbours.

India in June outlawed 59 Chinese apps for threatening the country's "sovereignty and integrity", including ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser, and Xiaomi's Mi Community app.

Another ban was imposed in recent weeks on about 47 apps which mostly contained clones, or simply different versions, of the already banned apps, the sources said.

Unlike its June move, the government did not make its latest decision public, but there are a few new apps that have made it to that list, including Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and Baidu's search apps, the sources said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many new apps have been affected.

India's IT Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment. China has previously criticised India's decision to ban the apps.

A spokesman for Xiaomi in India said the company was trying to understand the development and will take appropriate measures. Baidu declined to comment.

A ban on the Mi Browser, which comes pre-loaded on most Xiaomi smartphones, could potentially mean the Chinese firm will need to stop installing it on new devices it sells in India.

Xiaomi is India's No.1 smartphone seller with close to 90 million users, according to Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint.

The bans are part of India's moves to counter China's dominant presence in the country's internet services market following a border clash in June between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

India has also made approval processes more stringent for Chinese companies wanting to invest in the country, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies wanting to participate in government tenders.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chinese apps banned, TikTok, Bytedance, UC Browser, Alibaba, WeChat
Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 4K HDR Support on Android TV, Apple TV

Related Stories

Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  6. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  9. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  2. Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
  3. OnePlus Nord to Go on Sale in India at Midnight Tonight: Price, Specifications
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 4K HDR Support on Android TV, Apple TV
  5. Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped
  7. AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops
  8. PUBG Mobile Gets Golden Pharoah X-Suit as First Upgradable Outfit; Adds New Ancient Secret Mode
  9. Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  10. Jio Revises Rs. 501 ISD Recharge Option, Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR Packs Now Come With Reduced Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com