Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live

Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live

The government said that the apps in question were “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 November 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live

The fresh list of banned apps including AliExpress among other 42 apps

Highlights
  • With the new ban, the government has blocked about 267 apps in India
  • The ban has been imposed under the provisions of Section 69A
  • TikTok and PUBG Mobile are among the apps that were already banned

The government on Tuesday imposed a fresh ban on as many as 43 mobile apps that have a linkage with China. These apps include AliExpress, CamCard, and Taobao Live, among others. The latest ban comes nearly three months after the government banned popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, alongside 117 other apps and games that had a link with China. Initially, the government banned 59 Chinese apps that included some of the renowned ones, including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government has imposed the ban under the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Action.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the statement said.

The ministry added by saying that it had issued the order for blocking access of these apps by users in the country based on “comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.” However, the government hasn't provided any particular details about the issues resulting in the ban of the 43 apps.

In late June, the government blocked access to 59 apps that included TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat among other popular names. That was followed by another ban on about 47 apps that all were mostly the clones or just some different versions of the already banned apps. In early September, the government banned 118 apps and games including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

List of the 43 mobile apps banned by the government:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apps ban, Chinese apps, AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India With Fixes, Improvements
Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Poco M3 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch Today
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Show Quad Camera; OnePlus 9 Details Also Leaked
  7. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps in India
  8. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1
  10. Micromax In 1B First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design
  2. Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India With Fixes, Improvements
  7. Tooter ‘Swadeshi’ Social Media Platform Modelled After Twitter Surfaces
  8. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Shipment Surge to Post 19-Percent Jump in Profit
  9. Google Search Will Start Considering Past Searches to Suggest Relevant Queries on Top
  10. Steam Gets PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Support With LED, Trackpad, Rumble, Gyro Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com