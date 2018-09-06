NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Google's Launchpad Studio Lists 2 Indian Startups That Have Been Selected Globally

06 September 2018
Mumbai-based m.Paani and Gurugram-based Aye Finance have been listed in 10 companies selected globally by Google for its flagship development acceleration programme "Launchpad Studio".

The "Launchpad Studio" programme brings top machine learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based startups from across the world and experts from Silicon Valley under the guidance of Google researchers, engineers, product managers and trusted experts.

m.Paani is India's first neighbourhood loyalty platform that focuses on empowering India's local retailers and users using ML and AI.

The start-up rewards consumers with "m.Paani points" when they shop from local retail partners across categories and help retailers grow their businesses by digitising, optimising and maximising their relationships with existing and new customers, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of the Google Studio programme, especially as the youngest company," said Akanksha Hazari Ericson, CEO and Founder, m.Paani.

Aye Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides business loans to the small and micro enterprises and builds solutions, automation and processes that address the challenges that have hindered the classical financial industry.

The "Launchpad Studio" programme commenced from September 6 at Google's headquarters in San Francisco and will last for a period of four months.

