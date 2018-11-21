NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google's Find My Device App Gets Indoor Maps to Help Locate Your Phone

Google's Find My Device App Gets Indoor Maps to Help Locate Your Phone

, 21 November 2018
Highlights

  • Google has introduced an 'indoor maps' feature to its Find My Device app
  • It can direct users to where they might have dropped their smartphones
  • Google has not specifically listed which buildings the feature applies to

Google has introduced an 'indoor maps' feature to its Find My Device app so that it can direct users to the spot where they might have accidentally dropped their smartphones.

The search engine giant has not specifically listed which buildings the new feature applies to, so users would have to test their luck, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

"The 'Find My Device' app helps you locate your lost Android and lock it until you get it back and indoor maps would help you to find your device in airports, malls, or other large buildings," the app description on Google Play Store read

The Find My Device app also allows users to see their smart devices on a map based on their current or last known location, navigate to their devices with Google Maps, play a sound at full volume, even if the device is on silent mode or lock it with a custom message and contact number on lock screen. 

The app was launched last year in May as part of the search engine giant's built-in malware protection for Android - Google Play Protect.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
