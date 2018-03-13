Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Datally App Now Helps You Find Wi-Fi Hotspots in Pune

 
, 13 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google's Datally App Now Helps You Find Wi-Fi Hotspots in Pune

People can now search the location of public Wi-Fi hotspots in the city with Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data, Google announced on Tuesday.

Datally, launched in November last year, works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher and is available on Google Play globally.

Over 10,000 hotspots across India can be found with Datally.

To find the nearest hotspot with Datally, a user needs to click on "Find Wi-Fi".

The user would see all the networks which are available - rated by the Datally community.

Once connected, a user could rate the Wi-Fi networks based on their own experience.

The announcement came almost two months after Google, in partnership with Larsen & Toubro, announced 150 Google Station WiFi hotspots in Pune.

The development was a part of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited's Smart City project and was the first time that the company deployed Google Station - a localised captive portal that enables the connection to public Wi-Fi - outside of the railways.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Apps, Datally, Google, India, Wi-Fi
Aadhaar: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Linking With Mobile Phone Connections
Oppo F7 India Launch Set for March 26
Google's Datally App Now Helps You Find Wi-Fi Hotspots in Pune
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Message Delete Feature Reportedly Fixed to Prevent Exploits
  2. Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Vu Launches Android TV Series in India, Takes on Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 Range
  4. Huawei P20 Lineup Price, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Maps Now Lets You Find People and Places With Plus Codes in India
  6. Chennai Enjoys Best Fixed Broadband Speeds, Karnataka Leads States: Ookla
  7. Flipkart Mobile Sale: iPhone X at Rs. 79,999, Pixel 2 at Rs. 39,999, More
  8. Lenovo K8 Plus to Be Available at Rs. 7,999 in Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  9. Apple to Launch New Entry-Level MacBook Soon: Report
  10. US President Trump Blocks Broadcom Takeover of Qualcomm
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.