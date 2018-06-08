Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google's AI-Based 'Project Oasis' Terrarium Simulates Real-World Weather Conditions

Google's AI-Based 'Project Oasis' Terrarium Simulates Real-World Weather Conditions

 
08 June 2018
An Indian-origin inventor has created a voice controlled terrarium that can simulate weather conditions around the world inside a box as part of Google's "experimental project".

"Project Oasis" brings nature and technology together and lets users interact with them using voice. It can mimic rain, fog, clouds as well as sunshine.

"Project Oasis is a self-sustaining plant ecosystem that reflects outside weather patterns by creating clouds, rain and light inside a box," read the project's description on its website.

"You can talk to it to ask about weather or ask it to create certain conditions. It currently recreates rain, clouds and lighting in a self sufficient closed and living ecosystem," said Harpreet Sareen, the inventor of the project, in a video posted on the website.

Made with Google's tools such as Dialogflow and Cloud Pub/Sub, at the Google Creative Lab, "Project Oasis is self-sufficient, closed ecosystem and a simple experiment to expand human conversation with technology and the natural world", said Sareen.

Users can build their own terrarium by visiting the official Project Oasis Github page.

Further reading: Apps, Project Oasis
Moto G6
