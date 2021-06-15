Technology News
Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account

Gmail users can create Rooms collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date and share ideas.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2021 15:01 IST
Google Workspace smart canvas feature can help generate a checklist in Google Docs

Highlights
  • Google says that it will replace Rooms with Spaces feature
  • Smart Canvas allows to present project Docs in Google Meet
  • Google Workspace features were first available to paid users

Google Workspace services are now available for free to all users with a Google account, CEO Sundar PIchai has announced. The collaboration tools in Chat, along with features like smart canvas, were announced at Google I/O developers conference. With this feature now enabled, users can take advantage of the integrated experience in Google Workspace by turning on Rooms in Google Chat. It can be used as a central place to connect, create and collaborate with others. The smart canvas feature can help generate a checklist in Google Docs and quickly assign roles and next steps.

Pichai took to Twitter to announce that the fully integrated Google Workspace experience is now available to all users with a Google account. The company also detailed what the new chat service will entail in a blog post, including the ability to create Rooms collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date, share ideas, and keep track of all your important info in one place, from videos and pictures of your last trip, to a Google Sheet of your family's annual budget. Users can head over to the Gmail inbox to enable Google Chat and access the features for free including the new collaboration tool in Rooms. These features have been available for paid users, but now all Google account holders can access it for free.

Google says that it will replace Rooms with Spaces feature in summer to introduce a more streamlined and flexible user interface. It will have features like like in-line topic threading, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view. Users can choose smart canvas to generate a checklist in Google Docs and quickly assign roles and next steps. “And if your project calls for a spontaneous conversation, you can present the Doc, Sheet or Slide you're working on together directly into a Google Meet call with just one click,” Google explains in the blog.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Workspace, Google, Google Chat, Google Chat Rooms
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Spotted on US FCC Site, Global Variant May Be a Rebranded Reno 6 Pro+

