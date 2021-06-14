Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses

Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses

Google Workspace Individual will launch soon in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2021 16:52 IST
Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses

Big businesses will be able to control encryption of their files on Google Drive for the first time

Highlights
  • Google announced other changes to Workspace on Monday
  • All users now have access to Google Chat
  • Free and paid users will have the same set of chat and email services

Alphabet's Google on Monday unveiled an option for small businesses to upgrade their Gmail accounts for greater calendaring, video chat and email newsletter functionalities.

Google Workspace Individual, which starts at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 590) monthly including a temporary $2 discount, adds to the company's expanding efforts to have users subscribe to some of its services such as YouTube and Google Photos in exchange for more support and features than are available for free. Subscription sales could help Google grow revenue beyond advertising.

The small-business offering compares with existing plans aimed at larger organisations that have their own websites to use in email addresses.

Javier Soltero, vice president for Google Workspace, told reporters that his unit had been informally saving photos of business cards or work vehicles mentioning an "@Gmail.com" address to "remind ourselves of the sheer number of people using our consumer products to run their businesses."

Those that upgrade for appointment booking, newsletter production, and other tools should be able to provide a more professional experience to clients, he said.

Workspace Individual will launch soon in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and Japan.

Google announced other changes to Workspace on Monday. Big businesses will be able to control encryption of their files on Google Drive for the first time and prevent Google from unlocking them. Airbus SE is an early customer.

All users now have access to Google Chat, the company's successor to instant-message program Google Hangouts.

Now for the first time in years, free and paid users alike will have the same set of chat and email services, providing a common foundation that makes it simpler to develop new features, Soltero said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Workspace, Gmail
OnePlus TV U1S Series Brings Free OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z Offer; Free Echo Dot via Amazon

Related Stories

Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  4. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  5. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 May Just a Rebranded Realme X9 Pro
  7. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  10. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Teases to Launch a New Mi TV, Tipped to Come With OLED Display
  2. Twitter Ban in Nigeria Leaves Some Businesses in the Lurch
  3. Google Workspace Individual Unveiled as Paid Upgrade for Businesses Using Gmail Addresses
  4. OnePlus TV U1S Series Brings Free OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z Offer; Free Echo Dot via Amazon
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Be a Rebadged Realme X9 Pro, With Slight Differences
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G to Launch in India Soon: CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. Elizabeth Taylor or Cleopatra? This Deepfake Video Will Leave You Confused
  8. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India on June 22; Amazon Listing Reveals Features Ahead of Debut
  10. Scientists Say Cell Phone in Your Pocket Could Charge Smartwatch On Wrist Wirelessly
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com