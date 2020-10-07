G Suite Rebrands as Google Workspace, Integrates Productivity Apps

Google has rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace, a one-stop location for all of the tech giant's productivity apps. Google Workspace includes and connects Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more apps. It aims to help users create, communicate, and collaborate more efficiently. Google Workspace has rolled out to business customers, and will be available to other consumers in the coming months. The apps will also get new four-colour icons in the coming weeks.

Google Workspace aims to provide a new user experience, bringing together tools like chat, email, voice and video calling into a single, unified place. The tech giant is also introducing features like the ability to create and collaborate on a document within a room, being able to see people in a meeting when you're collaborating together with Google Meet picture-in-picture, and more.

When you @mention someone in your document now on, a smart chip will show contact details and suggest actions like adding them to Contacts or reaching out via email, chat, or video call.

Google said that users would be able to create and collaborate on a document with guests in a Chat room, making it easier to directly work with those outside of the users' organisation. It will also be rolling out Meet picture-in-picture for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

“10 years ago, when many of our products were first developed, they were created as individual apps that solved distinct challenges—like a better email with Gmail, or a new way for individuals to collaborate together with Docs,” said Javier Soltero, VP and GM of Google Workspace, in a blog post. “Over time, our products have become more integrated, so much so that the lines between our apps have started to disappear.”

Google is also changing its pricing tiers slightly, in order to “provide more tailored offerings.” It was now offering a new “Business Plus” level as well, with more management controls. In the coming months, Google Workspace will also offer ways for users to do things like manage a family budget, set up a neighbourhood group, and more, using integrated tools.

Google said that Workspace embodies its vision for a future where work is more flexible, time is more precious, and enabling stronger human connections becomes even more important.

