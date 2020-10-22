Technology News
  Google Workspace is Introducing Add ons for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

Google Workspace is Introducing Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

Third-party applications can be used within Google Workspace itself.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 October 2020 11:50 IST
Add-ons are customised applications that integrate with Google Workspace productivity applications

Google Workplace add-ons will be rolling out for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. These add-ons will let users make use of third-party applications within Google Workspace itself, without having to switch from one app to another. Add-ons are already available for Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive. The add-ons side panel for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slide has started rolling out and will be available for all eligible users in the coming weeks.

Add-ons are customised applications that integrate with Google Workspace productivity apps. Through these, third-party services or information will directly be available in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Organisations can also use Apps Script or alternative runtimes to build add-ons.

Admins can specify in the Admin Console which applications their users can install from the Google Workspace Marketplace. They can also install Google Workspace add-ons for the entire team they manage.

Users will be able to install Google Workspace add-ons using the + button in the Google Workspace side panel, if allowed by the admin. Once this is done, the add-ons you install will appear in the side panel across Google Workspace apps.

In the blog post where Google announced add-ons support for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, the tech giant shared a gif of a Google Translate widget as an add-on. Through this, users will be able to directly translate text highlighted in the document to a language of their choice.

Google had recently rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace, and aimed for it be a one-stop location for all productivity apps; this recent integration of add-ons on Docs, Sheets, and Slides seems to be an example of the same. Google had recently also announced that it would be transitioning its users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat early next year.

Add-ons on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will be available for users with personal accounts as well as customers with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofit plans.

Comments

Google, Google Workspace, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides
