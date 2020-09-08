Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout

Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout

Google's Verified Calls could take on Truecaller

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 8 September 2020 20:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Verified Calls is a part of the Phone app on Android

Highlights
  • Google's new Verified Calls feature will show who is calling and why
  • Verified Calls will only show the details for businesses at present
  • Verified Calls is a part of the Phone app on Android

Google on Tuesday announced Verified Calls, a new feature in the Phone app on Android devices, which will identify calls from genuine business numbers in an attempt to tackle phone fraud. This is a serious problem in India and many parts of the world, and Google's verified calls will show you the identity of the caller, as well as the reason for the call, the search giant wrote in a blog post. It will be rolling out around the world, starting with India, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the US, Google wrote.

According to Google's blogpost about Verified Calls, spam and scam calls erode trust in businesses and increase costs to consumers. It noted, "a 2019 FTC report found that phone calls were the number one way people reported being contacted by scammers. While most people said they hung up on those calls, those who lost money reported a median loss of $1,000."

This is a huge problem in India as well, and served as the inspiration for the Netflix series Jamtara, named after the 'phishing capital of India'. In 2019, the erstwhile Maharani of Patiala answered a call from an unknown number, and got scammed for Rs. 23 lakh. The issue is widespread, and this is the exact problem that Google hopes to address with the new Verified Calls feature.

Verified Calls is a feature of the Phone app on Android, which is typically pre-loaded on most phones, but will also be available for download later this week, in case your phone manufacturer chose to go with a custom dialler. When you get a call from a verified business, you will see the name, a verification symbol (a white tick on a blue shield), and the reason for calling. 

Google added in its blogpost that this is displayed in a secure manner, and that Google does not store or collect any personally identifiable information after verification. This feature brings Google into competition with Truecaller, whose immense popularity in India is at least partly because it is so helpful for avoiding scam calls. 

Verified Calls goes one step beyond Truecaller though, by also showing you the reason for the call — that's very helpful because a call from your ISP about a complaint is something you'll want to answer, but you may choose to ignore a call about new plans. 

Google has been piloting Verified Calls for a few months now, and its results show that people are more likely to answer calls with this feature enabled, which also means that businesses will have to face fewer ignored calls. This should provide businesses with an incentive to make use of the feature.

"For instance, banks calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction can increase answer rates by stating the call reason. A food delivery or logistics company can do the same to make sure customers are available to receive their deliveries," Google noted in its post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, TrueCaller, phishing
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More

Related Stories

Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  3. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  4. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  5. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
  2. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
  3. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  4. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  5. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  6. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  7. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
  8. Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  9. Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com