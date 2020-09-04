Technology News
Google Urges EU to Be Flexible in Setting Digital Rule Book

Google encouraged European legislators to provide greater clarity on rules and responsibilities of online platforms

By Reuters | Updated: 4 September 2020 10:45 IST
Google Urges EU to Be Flexible in Setting Digital Rule Book

Google said the rules should not create undue costs and burdens for European businesses

Highlights
  • The Commission's public consultation period ends on September 8
  • New rules should help European consumers get things done quickly
  • New rules should also encourage new and improved features and products

Google urged the European Commission on Thursday to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to the tech industry in its forthcoming Digital Services Act.

The EU executive is drawing up new rules for data-sharing and the digital marketplace as well as boosting competition after concluding that multiple antitrust actions against Google have been ineffectual.

The Commission's public consultation period ends on September 8.

In a blog post and 135-page submission, Google encouraged European legislators to provide greater clarity on rules and responsibilities of online platforms.

It said while it was important to identify illegal content, mandating use of technology to do that could 'overblock' Europeans' speech and access to information.

The Commission should update its rules with a graduated scheme of exemptions from liability, including for search engines or cloud services, Google said.

Hosting services such as Google's YouTube video channel should have to act expeditiously to remove or disable access to illegal content, Google said, but expressed concern that companies may be forced to prioritise speed over careful decision-making.

New rules should also encourage new and improved features and products and help European consumers get things done quickly. The rules, Google said, should not create undue costs and burdens for European businesses seeking to recover from a global pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Google, EU antitrust case, YouTube
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Realme 7 Review
  6. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
