Technology News
Google Under Investigation by Italy's Watchdog for Alleged Antitrust Abuse

The watchdog said in a statement Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app "Enel X Recharge" in its Android Auto app.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 18:35 IST
Italy's competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into alleged abuse of a dominant market position by Google in the smart device sector.

The watchdog said in a statement Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app "Enel X Recharge", developed by utility Enel, in its Android Auto app.

Enel's app allows drivers of electric cars to find charging points for their vehicles and book them.

Google, through its Android operating system, has a dominant position in the smart device operating system market, the regulator said.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement Android Auto was designed with safety in mind to minimise distractions and ensure apps could be used safely when driving.

"We are reviewing the complaint and look forward to working with the authority to resolve their concerns," the spokeswoman said.

Enel declined to comment.

The investigation is due to be completed by May 30 next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

Further reading: Italy, Google
