Google to Enable 2-Step Verifications for Additional 150 Million Accounts by End of 2021

Google says that it has also partnered with organisations to provide over 10,000 security keys to high-risk users this year.

Updated: 7 October 2021 12:42 IST
Google is also working other solutions, apart from 2SV, to provide secure authentication

Highlights
  • Google Android app menu to get a section to access all saved passwords
  • Two million YouTube creators will require turning on 2SV compulsorily
  • 2SV prevents unauthorised access to accounts and networks

Google started enabling two-step verification (2SV) to improve account security earlier this year. The tech giant now says it will auto-enrol an additional 150 million Google users for the process by the end of 2021. Google believes that two-step verification is one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks. Apart from Google account holders, two million YouTube creators will require to turn on 2SV compulsorily. In addition, Google is also rolling out the ability to see saved passwords right in the Google app menu.

In a blog post, Google says that it looks to make 2SV mandatory for more users by the end of this year. This means users will mandatorily have to go through an additional step — of verification via phone, email, or security key — to login into their Google accounts. While it doesn't detail on which set of users will have to use 2SV, it adds: “Right now we are auto-enrolling Google accounts that have the proper backup mechanisms in place to make a seamless transition to 2SV.”

Google also says that it has partnered with organisations to provide over 10,000 security keys to high-risk users this year. The tech giant is also said to be working on other solutions, apart from 2SV, that provide a secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long term.

In addition, Google is also rolling out a feature that allows Android users to access all of the passwords saved in Google Password Manager in the Google app menu. This will allow users to make changes from one section, without having to go to different platforms to manage passwords. Even, Chrome for iOS will soon be able to generate a strong password in any iOS app following the browser's ability to autofill stored credentials.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, two step verification
