Google Trips Travel Planner App Shuts Down, Some Features Live on in Google Search, Maps

Google Trips was launched in September 2016.

Updated: 6 August 2019 14:26 IST
Google has shut down the Google Trips app, which provided travel planning to users

Highlights
  • Support for the Google Trips app has been ended
  • Users can find their saved places and trip reservations in Google Maps
  • Many of its once-special features are now commonly available

In favour of steering users more towards its Maps, Google has shut down its travel planning app, Trips. The features of the app have been added to other Google apps like Maps and Search, which would continue helping people to find personal Trips information such as notes and saved places, the company wrote in a post on its Support Page on Monday after Trips was shut down.

“Support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019. At this time, you'll no longer be able to use the app,” Google wrote. “Until then, you'll still be able to access and email all of your trip reservations and notes as normal.”

In addition, users would also be able to find things to do, saved places and trip reservations in the Google Maps app.

The app was first launched in September 2016. At the time, Google had said, "We wanted to reduce the hassle and help travellers enjoy their hard-earned vacations.”

However, it is not hard to see why Google decided to shut Trips down three years into its existence. Many of its once-special features are now available in a web browser or the Maps app that majority users already have on their phones, an Engadget report said.

Earlier in April, Google put an end to its Internet-based social network Google+ and its Inbox by Gmail app as well.

Further reading: Google Trips, Google
