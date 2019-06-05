Google is putting an end to its trip planner mobile app - Google Trips.

"Support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5. Until then, you'll still be able to access and email all of your trip reservations and notes as normal," the company wrote in its support page on Tuesday.

After Google Trips is put to rest, the search engine giant would allow users to find the Google Trips app features in Search and Maps.

"To find personal trips information in Search, such as notes and saved places, you must sign in to your Google Account," the post said.

Users would be able to find things to do at a destination, trip reservations and saved places.

"Soon, you'll be able to find your notes from the Google Trips app in your trips at 'google.com/travel'. You'll also be able to add or edit notes at the bottom of upcoming and past trips," the post added.

The app was first launched in September 2016. At the time, Google had said, "We wanted to reduce the hassle and help travellers enjoy their hard-earned vacations. So today, we're introducing a new mobile app to help you instantly plan each day of your trip with just a few taps of your finger: Google Trips... Google Trips is a personalised tour guide in your pocket. Each trip contains key categories of information, including day plans, reservations, things to do, food & drink, and more, so you have everything you need at your fingertips. The entire app is available offline — simply tap the “Download” button under each trip to save it to your phone."

Written with inputs from IANS