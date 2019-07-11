Google's Translate app is getting a major update with support for new languages and a massive update to the camera feature within the app. Translate is a popular app that allows users across the world to quickly translate text from just about anywhere. Google is now adding support for 60 additional languages for the instant camera feature, including Hindi, apart from increasing accuracy by almost 85 percent.

The most significant update is coming to the camera feature on the Translate app. The app currently allows users to translate text that may be placed on menus, signs, and other objects. Google's latest update will resolve some of the most common issues in the feature such as accuracy, interface, and support for limited languages.

Translate's instant camera can now translate between any of the available more than 100 languages. English doesn't need to be one of the languages used for translation. This means users can translate text from French to Hindi or vice versa directly. Google is adding support for 60 new languages including Hindi, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

Additionally, Google is also adding neural machine translations (NMT) to the instant camera in the Translate app. The technology is currently being used in Google Lens. It'll help increase accuracy by up to 85 percent for translations in certain languages. The updated version of the app will also automatically detect language on an object and will translate it into a language of your preference.

Google has also fixed some of the common issues users faced on the Translate app. For starters, the camera-based translation feature will receive a new interface as a part of the update. The update will begin rolling out gradually, starting with just 1 percent of Translate users from today. Google will push the update to all users over the next couple of weeks.