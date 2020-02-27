Technology News
Google Translate Adds Support for 5 New Languages, Including Odia

The languages included are spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 27 February 2020 19:09 IST
Highlights
  • The languages Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur
  • The new languages support both text and website translations

US-based search engine giant Google has announced that it is adding support for five new languages to its translation service.

Now one can finally translate things from Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur.

"Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we have added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur," Isaac Caswell Software Engineer, Google Translate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Google says that these new languages support both text and website translations, with Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur specifically supporting virtual keyboard input.

"These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we have added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages," Caswell added.

Kinyarwanda is the official language of Rwanda and Odia is the language spoken in the Indian state of Odisha.

Tatar is spoken primarily in Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan while Turkmen is the official language of Turkmenistan and Uyghur is spoken by about 10.4 million people.

