Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google to Acquire GIF Platform Tenor

 
, 28 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google to Acquire GIF Platform Tenor

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it would acquire GIF platform Tenor to help enhance search and sharing of animated images.

Google did not disclose the purchase price but said in a blog post that Tenor will continue to operate as a separate brand.

"With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood. Tenor will help us do this more effectively in Google Images as well as other products that use GIFs, like Gboard," said Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering at Google Images, in the blog post.

"Tenor will continue to operate as a separate brand, and we're looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners," she added.

Tenor said in a separate blog post that it had over 300 million users in 2017 and crossed 12 billion search requests per month this year.

The GIF Keyboard maker added its founders David McIntosh, Erick Hachenburg and Frank Nawabi will continue to lead the company.

"Today, we're announcing Tenor has been acquired by Google to help us execute on our mission to help all three billion mobile users find the perfect way to visually express themselves," McIntosh, Tenor CEO, said in the blog post.

"The acquisition will enable us to accelerate improvements to Tenor's service for our users, API partners, content partners, and advertisers," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Social, Google, Tenor, GIF
Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Up for Grabs Today in 12pm Flash Sale
Google to Acquire GIF Platform Tenor
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  2. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
  3. New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support, Kids-Focused Apps Launched
  4. Jio Prime Set to Expire on March 31, but No Clarity on What Happens Next
  5. Huawei P20 Pro With FullView Display, Leica Triple Camera Setup Launched
  6. Oppo F7 First Impressions: Meet the Affordable Android Phone With a Notch
  7. Moto G6 Series Might Be Unveiled in April, Company Roadmap Tips
  8. Mi MIX 2S Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.