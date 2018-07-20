NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Tez UPI-Based Payments App Reaches 50-Million Downloads Milestone

Google Tez UPI-Based Payments App Reaches 50-Million Downloads Milestone

 
, 20 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Tez UPI-Based Payments App Reaches 50-Million Downloads Milestone

Highlights

  • Google has announced that Tez has recorded 50 million downloads
  • Two months ago, Google confirmed that it has 16 monthly active users
  • The UPI-based app competes with Paytm, PhonePe, and others

Tez, Google's payments app for India that's built on top of the country's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), was launched in September last year. In October, the company had announced the app had reached 5 million downloads on Google Play. By early December - a little less than three months after the launch - the app had clocked 12 million users and 140 million transactions. Now, the company has announced that the Google Tez app has seen over 50 million downloads since launch. The Google Tez app competes with apps like Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, and PhonePe. It essentially lets you transfer money and make utility bill payments using your bank account.

Google made the announcement from Google Tez's official Twitter handle. The app has reached this milestone in ten months since launch. This announcement comes two months after Google confirmed that it has 16 million monthly active users in India. Over the course of these ten months, Google has introduced several new features, the recent one being a simple chat feature that lets users communicate with their contacts alongside sending and requesting money. It mainly lets users talk about the payments they make using Google Tez. A dedicated chat button was introduced that sits right next to the 'Pay' and 'Request' buttons on the Google Tez app that allows you to simply interact with your contacts. You can also block any of your contacts or disable a particular chat thread.

In February, the Tez app added utility bill payments support and added over 70 billers on board as well. You can now use the Google Tez app to pay your electricity bills, gas bills, landline bills, and postpaid mobile bills. Also, the app supports DTH recharge and payments for insurance premiums. Moreover, there are over 70 billers, including ACT, Airtel, DishTV, DoCoMo, MTNL, and Tata Power among others. The app can also fetch all unpaid bills from the biller. Google Tez is available on Android and iOS as a free download.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Tez
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Spotted on US FCC; Display Size, LTE Support Revealed
Camera Phones
Google Tez UPI-Based Payments App Reaches 50-Million Downloads Milestone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sale Today, Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Too
  3. WhatsApp Payments Launch Said to Be Delayed Pending Government Approval
  4. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  5. Google Said to Be Quietly Working on Fuchsia, a Successor to Android
  6. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Goes Live
  7. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  8. WhatsApp to Place Strict Limits on Message Forwarding in India
  9. Jio Download Speed Hits 22.3Mbps, Continues to Lead Industry: TRAI Data
  10. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.