Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report

Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report

Google’s new feature appears to be in its early stages of development as of now.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 December 2020 13:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report

Clicking on the video in the short videos carousel takes users to the Web version of the platform

Highlights
  • Google may be testing aggregation of videos from TikTok, Instagram
  • The videos will appear in dedicated carousels in the Google app
  • Users won’t have to open individual apps to watch short-form videos

Google is testing a feature that will aggregate videos from TikTok and Instagram in dedicated carousels in the Google mobile app, as per a report. If this feature rolls out widely, users won't have to open individual apps to watch short videos as they can search and watch within the Google app itself. The short video carousel started making appearances on Google Discover a few months ago and is pulling in videos from TikTok and Instagram now as well, according to reports.

As per a report by TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the feature is being piloted on mobiles and is a limited early-stage feature right now on the Google app for mobiles and on the mobile website. It is unclear what searches the feature will be available for.

As visible in a tweet from user Brian Freiesleben, Google appeared to include short videos from TikTok and Instagram while Freiesleben was searching for American football team Green Bay Packers.

The report further says that clicking on the Instagram and TikTok videos in the short videos carousel takes users to the Web version of the social media platform, not the mobile app, even if it is installed on the phone. This could mean that the implementation of this feature will let users watch videos without switching apps. By clicking on the back arrow, users can return to the search results that lead them to the video, stated the report.

The feature hasn't rolled out for everyone and seems to be only in testing stages as of now. It is not clear how the feature will work in India, where TikTok has been banned by the government.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Instagram, TikTok, Google Search, Google Carouse
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design

Related Stories

Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  2. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  4. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  6. Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for College Students
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  9. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  10. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report
  2. Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design
  3. LG Stylo 7 Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page Goes Live in India, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Vivo Y20 (2021) With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 8T Getting November 2020 Security Patch, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users With OxygenOS Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com