Google Tasks Mate is being tested in India, and will let users earn money by doing simple tasks on their smartphones. Task Mate will provide access to a variety of tasks, posted by businesses from around the world. These include things like clicking a picture of a restaurant, answering survey questions about personal preferences, or helping translate sentences from English to other languages. The app is currently in beta and is limited to selected testers through a referral code system.

Users will be paid in local currency for the tasks that they complete. The Task Mate testing was spotted by a Reddit user, as reported by 9to5Google. While the app is available to download on Google Play, you can't use it unless you have a referral code, which is available through invite only.

There are essentially three steps to using Task Mate, as written in the app description on Google Play: find tasks nearby, complete a task to begin earning, and cash out your earnings. Tasks are categorised as Sitting or Field tasks but it appears that Google can directly ask for a task as well. On the app, you can see the number of tasks completed, correctly done, your level, and the tasks under review.

If you're required to go somewhere in the vicinity for the task, the app will show you the approximate time it will take you to get there. You can also see how much a task is worth, although the screenshots only seem to show the price in dollars as of now. Tasks such as taking photos of shopfronts will reportedly help Google improve mapping services and bring business in the area online. If you're not interested in a task or are unable to do it, you can choose to skip it.

For payment purposes, you'll have to link an account with a third-party processor. When you're ready to cash out the money earned through tasks, you can register your e-wallet or account details with the payment partner in the Task Mate app, visit your profile page, and click on cash out. After this, you'll be able to withdraw the money in your local currency, as per the app description. It is not clear when Task Mate will be available for more users to try out.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.