Stadia - Google's cloud-based game streaming service - is all set to launch on November 19. Ahead of its official debut, the Google Stadia app has landed on the Google Play Store and can now be downloaded on supported phones. However, the app currently does not offer much, apart from letting users link their Google account that will be used for streaming games. It must also be noted that Google Stadia won't be available globally, as it will only be live in 14 countries in the initial phase. And unfortunately, India is not among those regions where Google Stadia will be available.

As for the app itself, Stadia for Android is 75.08MB in size and is currently at version 1.45.278447916. Those who install the app will be asked to specify the Google account they want to use for Stadia, in case they use multiple Google accounts on a single device. Talking about devices, the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 4 are currently the only phones that will support Stadia upon its launch on November 19.

Once the Google account has been specified, users will have to enter an invite code to proceed any further in the app. As for the invite codes, it will be sent out to users who have already pre-ordered the Google Stadia Founder's Edition or Premiere Edition bundle starting November 19. Or, users will have to enter the invite code they've received via a Stadia Buddy Pass. Stadia will let users enjoy games on a PC, TV, or phone.

As for Stadia's library of games, it will include titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2: The Collection, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy XV, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood among others. The app previews on the Google Play Store also give us a glimpse of the app's UI such as game library section, Stadia community forum tile, and more.