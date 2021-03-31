Google Stack is the latest app to roll out of Google's Area 120, its internal experimental app programme. Stack will help users scan and organise their documents virtually, much like what CamScanner and Microsoft Lens do. The document scanner app utilises Google's DocAI and it is only available for Android at the moment and only in the US. There has been no information on when it will be rolled out to other regions and platforms. Stack founder said the app is still in the early stages of development.

Announcing the new app through Google's blog post, Christopher Pedregal, Team Leader at Stack, said, “I joined Google a couple of years ago when my education startup, Socratic, was acquired. At Socratic, we used Google's computer vision and language understanding to make learning easier for high school students. I wondered if we could apply the same technologies to make organising documents easier.”

Pedregal also detailed how the app will scan bills, documents, and receipts into PDFs and automatically name the file and “stack” it. The app will also let you scan complete documents to quickly search for important information. The app will also identify crucial information like due date or total amount due and display it at the top.

Users can opt for additional authentication steps like face or fingerprint scanning to access the app. Also, the app will store a copy of the data on Google Drive for easy access should a user stop using the app in the future.

The app is being developed under Google's Area 120, its in-house incubator for experimental apps.

Head over to Google Play store to check out and download the app for your Android smartphone.

