Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped

Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped

Smart Screenshots essentially makes it easy for users to search using screenshots taken via the Google Lens.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google is working on a few new features

Highlights
  • Smart Screenshots to let you do OCR using Google Lens
  • The feature was spotted in Google app 10.61 APK
  • Google Assistant to show suggestion on top of the UI

Google is working on a few abilities to bring to its upcoming Pixel phones, Google Assistant, and more. The latest Google app version 10.61 APK teardown has tipped a new interesting upcoming feature called Smart Screenshots with Google Lens integration. This feature essentially makes it easy for users to search using screenshots via Google Lens. Furthermore, the company is also reportedly working on changing the pill-shaped Google Assistant suggestions that pop-up every time we trigger the voice assistant to make more suggestions accessible.

A Google app 10.61 APK teardown, conducted by 9to5Google, suggests that a feature called Smart Screenshots is in the works. Once a screenshot is taken, there will be multiple buttons that will pop up on the screen. A pen-shaped Edit button will let you open the toolbar for cropping and drawing over the screenshot, a share button will let you share the screenshot to social channels, and a new ‘Lens' button will let you search for object s inside the screenshot via Google Lens. It will let you do an OCR (optical character recognition), or find visually “similar items” in the screenshot.

There will be a fourth button that will show the most used sharing social platform for quick sharing. The report says that it's unclear if this functionality will be limited to screenshots taken within Search, or if it will expand to be system-wide and invokable anywhere. There is no word on when this feature will be available for testing or go live for all users.

googleassistantui 9to5google main Google Assistant New UI

Google Assistant current UI vs Google Assistant new rumoured UI
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

A new redesign in Google Assistant suggestion pop-up was also tipped off to 9to5Google. Currently, when the Google Assistant is triggered, it shows pill-shaped suggestions at the bottom, with maximum two suggestions at one time in the Assistant UI. After the redesign, the Google Assistant suggestion pop-up should show circular suggestion placed on top of the UI, instead of the bottom. The small space required by the circular redesign, will show up to four suggestions at a time on the screen.

The tipster notes that the feature may be in its early stage of experimentation as the listed suggestions don't appear to change, regardless of location or time of day. Again, there is no word on when all users will be able to see this feature on their phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google App, Smart Screenshot, Google Assistant
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
Honor Smartphones
Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Review
  2. Motorola TV Lineup Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  4. Moto E6s With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Moto E6s First Impressions
  6. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Exceeded Demand Expectations: Kuo
  9. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Start at Rs. 7,999
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
  2. Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Realme XT Next Sale on September 30 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Kicks Off From September 29: What to Expect This Year
  6. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Price of Rs. 1,199: Report
  7. Oppo Reno Ace Launch Date Confirmed as October 10, Will Feature 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and 90Hz Display
  8. Jio Fiber Effect: BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 777 Broadband Plan Reintroduced
  9. Motorola TV Lineup With Android 9.0 and Bundled Gamepad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  10. OnePlus TV Will Support Amazon Alexa, Skill Page Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.